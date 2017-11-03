JFK files reveal threats from Charlotte area

US President John F. Kennedy talks with Afghan King Mohammad Zahir Shah in the car that takes them to the White House Sept. 8, 1963 in Washington. (Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of newly released federal documents related to the John F. Kennedy assassination revealed the Secret Service investigated threats against the president from people in the Charlotte area.



The previously classified documents were released on orders from President Donald Trump; documents containing the names of people still alive remain classified.



According to the Secret Service, Doyle Allen Hicks of Morganton visited the White House in September 1963.

Around noon on the day of his visit, he tried to ram a truck through the White House gates, demanding to see President John F. Kennedy because he believed Communists were taking over North Carolina.

The Secret Service later determined he wasn't a threat around 1969.



Secret Service also investigated a Charlotte man named William Dunlap who wrote several letters to Attorney General Robert Kennedy...FBI director J Edgar Hoover and President Lyndon B. Johnson.



Dunlap said he felt mistreated by white people and the Vietnam War draft board.



The Secret Service concluded he wasn't a threat.



As for the documents as a whole, UNC Charlotte professor Eric Heberlig says JFK conspiracy theorists may be disappointed.



"There doesn't seem to be anything in them that really changes our knowledge of what the CIA or any other agencies were up to," Prof. Heberlig said.



The two local cases can be found on pages 145 and 169 in this document.

