Lawmaker refuses comment on gun bill

Larry Pittman. (Credit: NC Legislature)

CONCORD, N.C. -- A North Carolina legislator wants to make it legal for people here to carry concealed weapons without a permit-- but he’s refusing to answer questions about the bill he’s proposing.

Right now, if you want to carry a gun in North Carolina, you need a concealed carry permit, just like in all but eight states.

But Concord Representative Larry Pittman is among a handful of legislators who want to change that.

Not surprisingly, the owner of Hyatt Gun Shop in Charlotte is a fan of the proposed legislation.

“People don’t feel safe. People are afraid for their kids, themselves, businesses, they want protection.”

Because, he suggests, the bad guys will carry and conceal guns regardless.

“The criminals carry their guns concealed. They don’t obey any law; [any] good citizen is at a disadvantage.”

But some in the community are concerned.

Lark Elliott said, “Yeah, that’s bad, totally bad, all kinds of permits, licenses.”

Others are specifically worried about the broader impact because to get a conceal carry permit, you’re required to get training. That training would go away, too.

“I disagree with that, definitely training should be required,” Jason Loucks said.

Dan Wray says, "There would have to be some training-- I wouldn’t feel comfortable

NBC Charlotte attempted to get comment from the Cabarrus County legislator that is proposing the bill and here’s what his assistant said in an email:

“Rep. Pittman asked me to let you know he does not do interviews. If you would like to send him some questions he will see about answering them. He also wanted me to let you know that he may or may not be able to get back with you today. He is doing his church work today.”

NBC Charlotte sent a list of questions but never received a response.

