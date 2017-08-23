Lawsuit demands Confederate flag be put back in York Co. courthouse

Confederate Flag (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A big decision is expected Thursday in York County when a judge will decide if a clerk had the right to remove the Confederate flag and several pictures from a courtroom earlier this year.

Russell Walker of North Carolina filed a lawsuit in June, demanding the flag be returned to the courthouse following its removal. The Confederate flag was removed by York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton during courthouse renovations. Also removed were photos of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Walker’s lawsuit is the first legal challenge of the flag’s removal. Supporters of the Confederate flag say state law requires it to stay up unless legislators vote on the matter.

"We have to stand up," said Kirk Carter, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. "The clerk of the court is breaking the law. The general legislator passed the Heritage Act in 2000 and that was to protect these historical items from being moved."

County officials have voiced their opinion in opposition of the flag. On Thursday, a judge is expected to make the final decision on whether it returns to the courtroom.

Supporters of the flag’s return have organized a demonstration outside the courthouse at 10 a.m. Thursday, just one hour before the hearing is scheduled to begin. Organizers are asking people to bring their Confederate flags in supporter of Walker’s lawsuit.

