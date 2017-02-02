Local lawmakers file bill for HB2 repeal

A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The battle is back. Local lawmakers are making an attempt to repeal North Carolina's House Bill II.

North Carolina senators who want House Bill 2 off the books have again offered legislation to repeal the law limiting LGBT rights and directing which public bathrooms transgender people can use.



Four Senate Democrats sponsored repeal legislation filed Wednesday, but it's unlikely to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled chamber. GOP Senate leader Phil Berger has said he doesn't believe the votes are in his chamber for an outright repeal and says compromise would be required.



A sponsor of Wednesday's bill - Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte - disagrees, saying he believes a majority of House and Senate members would support repeal if there was a floor vote.



A deal between legislative leaders and incoming Gov. Roy Cooper just before Christmas to pass a repeal bill fell apart.

