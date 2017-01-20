Local students attending Trump inauguration

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - JANUARY 19: President-elect of The United States Donald J. Trump and first Lady-elect Melania Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews the day before his swearing in January 19, 2017 in Maryland. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A number of Charlotteans will have a front row seat for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Friday, including a group of high school students and several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers.

For people across the country, the excitement of Inauguration Day has reached a fever pitch. But for a group of Providence Day School history students, it’s even greater. Because unlike past inaugurations, they won’t have to watch on TV or online.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our next President being sworn in,” said Chase Hartman, a senior at Providence Day School.

After a long day of travel, Hartman and five classmates are in Washington D.C. to witness the inauguration of Republican President-elect Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

And the students are not alone. More than 60 CMPD officers are also in the nation’s capital to help keep American safe during Friday’s ceremonies.

Swearing in ceremony for presidential inauguration in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/fmrdwnE8OU — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 19, 2017

“I’m excited to be a part of history because I wouldn’t be able to do this normally,” said Providence Day student Sarah Heffner.

Copyright 2016 WCNC