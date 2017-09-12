Lyles upsets Roberts in Charlotte mayoral primary

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Charlotte McDonalds worker fired after 'Deportation' tirade
-
Roberts loses primary races to Vi Lyles, concedes
-
Man shot, killed at Huntersville hospital
-
Roberts upset by Lyles in mayoral primary
-
Carolinas recovering from Irma
-
New video shows deadly shooting during riots
-
Bikini baristas sue Everett over dress code
-
poisions, mouse droppings, roaches at local high school
-
Ghostbusters destroy gloom at hospitals
-
Monday morning Irma Vlog
More Stories
-
Roberts concedes to Lyles in Charlotte mayoral primarySep 12, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
Judge orders release of surveillance videos of…Sep 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
-
'Can you spell deportation?' | McDonald's employee…Sep 12, 2017, 11:36 p.m.