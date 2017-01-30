Meck Democrats slam Trump's Muslim immigration ban

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Following nationwide protests that resulted from President Trump's signing of an executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, local officials are responding.

The Mecklenburg County Democratic Party released the following statement Monday, denouncing Trump's order.

"President Trump continues to be out of line with longstanding American values of openness, tolerance, and equal opportunity for all. On Friday, President Trump initiated a campaign promise to implement a “Muslim Ban” fueled by irrational fear of Muslims and refugees entering our country. President Trump’s use of fear mongering to create divisions is nothing new. During the presidential campaign, Trump often utilized fear tactics to portray himself as our country’s protector. Trump stereotyped Mexicans as rapists, smeared African-American communities as “crime infested” and constantly used Islamophobic rhetoric for political gain. President Trump is no longer a candidate for President and must understand that as President his actions and words have consequences. As a nation of immigrants, President Trump’s executive order has the effect of tarnishing America’s rich history as a beacon of hope to children, families, and individuals fleeing war and persecution in hopes of a new beginning.

"Mecklenburg County Democratic Party joins Americans across the country in condemning President Trump's actions and remind him of his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. Thankfully, America is a nation of laws and we hope the courts will continue to take action and strike down President Trump’s unconstitutional and un-American agenda. We must never forget, as Americans our strength has always come from our diversity and willingness to welcome people of all backgrounds."

