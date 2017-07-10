Mecklenburg commissioners to vote on 'Brunch Bill'

(Photo: Thinkstock by Getty)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mecklenburg County leaders could bring their constituents one step closer to that bloody mary or mimosa at brunch.

County commissioners are set to take up the so-called “Brunch Bill” Tuesday. If it passes, the bill will be sent to the Charlotte City Council for a decision during their July 24 meeting.

Last month, Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill into law, leaving it up to local governments to determine if they’ll allow alcohol sales at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Currently, all alcohol, beer, and wine sales are prohibited until noon.

Those in favor of the law say they want to enjoy drinks with their Sunday brunch, and restaurants quickly point to the boost in their bottom line. According to the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, more than 55 million people travel to the Tar Heel State annually. And all those people equal big bucks.

According to the NC Department of Commerce, those visitors collectively spend over $55 million per day across the state. In a report from Pro Football Talk, a heavy dose of 1 p.m. kickoffs of the Panthers this season could lead to an uptick in business for local vendors.

Opponents of the legislation say it will deter people from going to church on Sundays. Carrboro became the first city to put the bill into effect, shortly joined by Raleigh. In a unanimous vote Monday, Wrightsville Beach leaders passed the bill, instructing local businesses they will be allowed to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. starting this Sunday.

In addition, Huntersville officials are set to discuss the issue during a special meeting scheduled for 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

