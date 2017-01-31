Official: Most Syrian refugees settled in Midlands

Mahnoor Qazi, 12, protests President Trump's executive order at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Sunday, January 29, 2017. (Photo: LAUREN PETRACCA/Staff)

Since 2015, the federal government has re-settled 49 refugees from Syria to South Carolina but did not have any en route to the state when President Trump’s ban on Syrian refugees went into effect Friday.

None of those refugees were settled in the Upstate; all went to the Midlands, said Jason Lee, founding director of World Relief in Spartanburg who is directing a new ministry called the Acts 17 Initiative that focuses on connecting churches to refugees in their community.

In the past year 250 refugees from around the world have been resettled in the Upstate, Lee said. Most are Congolese, Burmese or from the Ukraine or one of the other former Soviet states, he said. A handful came from east African countries such as Rwanda and a few are former military interpreters from Iraq and Afghanistan, he said.

The resettlement program ramped up to its busiest quarter in recent memory in the months before Trump took office, with 32,125 refugees arriving in the U.S. since October, according to the State Department’s Refugee Processing Center.

Trump’s order will cut in half the number of refugees arriving in America this year from anywhere in the world, from 100,000 to 50,000, which means more than half of the refugees on track to arrive in the U.S. through October have already arrived, said Ted Goins, president and CEO of Lutheran Services Carolinas, the private nonprofit organization that works with the government to settle refugees in the Carolinas.

“It appears that there are going to be very few, if any, that come in this year,” Goins said. “They’re coming here to escape death and persecution and that door has been slammed shut for now.”

Goins said his nonprofit will have to scale back its work for now while waiting for the government to complete its review of the refugee programs.

But he feels most of all for the refugees, he said, because many who would have had a safe home and freedom for the first time in their lives won't be able to come.

“I just feel so for the refugees that are not able to be located and so continue to be in danger or are in sub-optimal conditions in refugee camps, where many have been for two or three years,” he said.

Goins said he’s most disappointed for the refugees from other parts of the world – Asia, Bhutan, Nepal, Africa – who will be affected by the reduction in refugees but are far from the predominantly Muslim countries targeted in Trump’s ban.

There’s an air of confusion over what will happen when the refugee vetting process begins anew, Lee said, because refugees must complete steps of the vetting process on a timeline and halting the program will cause refugees to miss required deadlines.

If refugees must restart the process to seek asylum, it could add years before they can come to the U.S., he said.

“I don’t think any of us know what’s going to happen,” Lee said.

The Greenville News