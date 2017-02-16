Boeing announces details of President Trump's visit

President Donald J. Trump (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WLTX) - We now have more details about President Donald Trump's visit to the Boeing plant in South Carolina on Friday.

In a Thursday release about its 787-10 Dreamliner Debut on Friday, Boeing announced the lineup of speakers for the event.

President Trump and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster are at the top the list. Rev. Eric Manning of Mother Emanuel AME Church and Dr. Charles B Jackson, Sr. of Brookland Baptist Church will also speak. Representing Boeing will be its Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, along with its Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister.

The hour-long debut is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

This is Mr. Trump's first visit to South Carolina since he won last year's Republican presidential primary. It will come two days after employees at the Boeing plant rejected an attempt to unionize labor at the facility.

The 787-10 is the newest member of the 787 Dreamliner family. The airplane begins flight testing later this year and will be delivered to airline customers starting in 2018. The 787-10, built exclusively at Boeing South Carolina, has received 149 orders from nine customers across the globe.

