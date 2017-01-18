CMPD officers head to Trump inauguration

TOPSHOT - Riot police block off a ramp to a highway during a demonstration against police brutality in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 22, 2016 following the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by police two days earlier and two nights of riots. Hundreds of protesters defied a midnight (0400 GMT) curfew Friday and continued demonstrations in Charlotte, North Carolina over the fatal police shooting of a black man. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police will be sending 60 to 70 officers to Washington, D.C. to help with security for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

They will be among some 28,000 security personnel who will be on duty to protect the events.

Ross Bulla is with the Treadstone Group, a global security company. He has worked security at the Olympics and will be in D.C. Friday but won't identify who he will be working for.

He said security officers have to be ready for anything.

"You are looking for civil disruptions. You are looking for organized terror attacks, and you are looking for the home-grown violent extremists," Bulla said.

Bulla said he expects most of the CMPD officers who are going will be the same officers who worked crowd control during the demonstrations in Charlotte last fall.

"They go to the RNC (Republican National Convention) and the DNC (Democratic National Convention). They train around the country and I would put them up with the top of the line police departments in the United States," he said.

The Secret Service is the lead agency in planning security or the event.

Bulla said, "A lot of people stay awake for many months and they are really happy when it is over."

