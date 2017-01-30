College students unsure following travel bans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina universities have instructed their students from the seven countries barred from entering the United States to stay put to avoid getting stuck abroad.

"We certainly want them to know that were are here for them," said Joel Gallegos, assistant provost of International Programs at UNC Charlotte.

UNCC has the largest international student enrollment of any campus in the UNC system. This includes about 90 students studying in Charlotte from the seven countries.

"In terms of an institution, we've been hosting and welcoming international students and scholars for decades. It is a part of our critical mission to have a global, intercultural, international diverse campus," Gallegos declared. "We are deeply concerned for the welfare of our students, and so if we have students who have questions or concerns, we are certainly prepared to help them."

Ruann Elbassyouni, a junior at UNCC and member of the Muslim Student Association, says she was momentarily relieved when she didn't see Egypt on the list. Elbassyouni was born in Pennsylvania, but her family emigrated to the U.S. from Egypt. However, she says she started to think about her classmates and other members of the Muslim Student Association.

"I feared for my sisters, my brothers and sisters from other countries that this would effect, they won't be able to travel back home, they won't be able to see their families," she said.

Elbassyouni says some of the students had plans to return home during break or when the semester ends.

"I don't know how to look at them and say you can't see your mom again because if they leave they can't come back-- it's either their education or their family," she said.

Recent Clemson graduate Nazanin Zinouri was visiting family in Iran, but the travel ban went into effect while she was heading back to South Carolina, where she has lived and worked for seven years. She was denied re-entry. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will do what he can to help.

"My goal is to protect America from terrorists coming into our country, not keep this young lady out. She's a valid visa holder, she's a Clemson University graduate, she is paying taxes and she is adding value to this business and she has a visa that would allow her to work here. She's here lawfully, she's smart, she's intelligent, she adds value to our country and I'll find a way to fix this problem," he said.

Elbassyouni says there is a lot of fear among Muslims students on campus. She is worried the Executive Order could expand to include Egypt. Her grandmother, a green card holder, is there now and Elbassyouni worries she might not be able to return.

"Everyone has the American dream, everyone wants to come to America for the American dream, and now I feel like it's an American nightmare," she said.

