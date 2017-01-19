Davidson graduate fired amid fake news confession

The dome of the US Capitol (Photo: Getty Images)

A recent Davidson College graduate was fired from his job as an aide to a Maryland lawmaker Wednesday after he admitted to the New York Times that he created several fake news articles that accused Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of rigging the 2016 election.

Republican delegate David E. Vogt III, told the Washington Post that he terminated Cameron Harris “on the spot” after being told he was the mastermind behind a fabricated news story in September 2016. Vogt said Harris apologized for his behavior but said that he “couldn’t support any dishonesty, regardless of what side you support.”

“I was shocked to hear that he could do such a thing,” Vogt said. “He seemed like a bright young man that was interested in getting involved in politics.”

Harris responded to the Times’ pieces via Twitter Wednesday, apologizing “to those disappointed by my actions.”

Harris, a former quarterback at Davidson, told the Times that in the fall of 2016 he had a need for cash to cover living expenses and pounced on a speech that then-Republican nominee Donald Trump made in Columbus, Ohio.

Harris took to his website, ChristianTimesNewspaper.com with a headline that read “BREAKING: ‘Tens of thousands’ of fraudulent Clinton votes found in Ohio Warehouse,” and from there, the rest was a social media blur that, according to the Times, became Harris’ masterpiece.

“I had a theory when I sat down to write it,” Harris said. “Given the severe distrust of the media among Trump supporters, anything that parroted Trump’s talking points would click. Trump was saying ‘rigged election, rigged election.’”

To make his story more believable, Harris said he created an electric worker named “Randall Prince,” who discovered the pre-marked ballots for Clinton. He then used Google to find an image that showed a man standing behind boxes labeled “Ballot Box” that he captioned as Prince standing with the discovered ballots.

Knowing the story would take off, Harris said he had earned around $5,000 in just a few days’ time. During the entire presidential campaign, the Times says Harris provided an accounting statement that he earned roughly $22,000 from ads placed on his site.

