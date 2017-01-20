'Dear Barack:' Bush, Clinton letters to successors released

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 19: U.S. President George W. Bush and his daughters, Jenna Bush (L) and Barbara Bush (C), react to people in the crowd as they leave the Black Tie & Boots Ball on the eve of his inauguration January 19, 2005 in Washington, DC. President Bush will take his second oath of office January 20. (Photo by Matt Campbell-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2005 Getty Images)

New presidents often have a letter waiting for them on their first day as commander-in-chief.

Traditionally, the outgoing president has a few words for his successor.

The National Archives recently released the letters former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush wrote to their successors on their inauguration days, according to Politico and ABC News.

Bush warned Obama about future let downs but also spoke of the "character and compassion" of the American people.

The letter, on White House stationary, goes:

"Dear Barack,

Congratulations on becoming our President. You have just begun a fantastic chapter in your life.

Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face.

There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your 'friends' will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me. No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.

God Bless you."

Clinton wished Bush well, and added the burden of being president is large, but often exaggerated.

He wrote:

"Dear George,

Today you embark on the greatest venture, with the greatest honor, that can come to an American citizen.

Like me, you are especially fortunate to lead our country in a time of profound and largely positive change, when old questions, not just about the role of government, but about the very nature of our nation, must be answered anew.

You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day you are president of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness.

The burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible.

My prayers are with you and your family. Godspeed.

Sincerely,

Bill"

