Donald Trump reveals 2020 campaign slogan: And it's the same as 'Purge' horror sequel

Before holding one day in office, President-elect Donald Trump has already decided his campaign slogan for the 2020 election.

“Keep America Great.”

He revealed that theme during a recent interview with the Washington Post.

It follows up on the “Make America Great Again” push he used in the 2016 presidential race against Hillary Clinton.

Ironically, “Keep America Great” was a subtitle used by last summer’s horror hit The Purge: Election Year. It's the third film in Universal’s series that depicts an evening in which all crime -- including murder -- is legal.

