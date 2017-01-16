'Dude, just stop:' Rep. Justin Amash tweets at Trump

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) on May, 25, 2011 in Washington, DC, on left. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - West Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, generally told President-elect Donald Trump to lay off attacking Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on Saturday.

"Dude, just stop," tweeted Amash, who linked to a tweet from Trump.

Late last week, Lewis told NBC News he doesn't "see Trump as a legitimate president" after allegations of Russian meddling in the presidential election.

% INLINE %

Trump fired back early Saturday morning: "Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"

When it seemed that would be enough, Trump again tweeted 11 hours later: "Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!"

"Dude, just stop," enters Amash.

Lawmakers came to Lewis' defense following Trump's criticisms. In the 1960s, Lewis was one of other civil rights leaders at the forefront of the movement.

(© 2017 WZZM)