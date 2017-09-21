Lawrence O'Donnell meltdown: MSNBC host apologizes for leaked profane tirade

WASHINGTON - MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell apologized on Twitter Wednesday for a leaked off-air rant during which he swore at his crew because of "insanity in my earpiece."

"A better anchorman and a better person would've had a better reaction to technical difficulties," The Last Word host wrote in a tweet.





The apology comes after earlier Wednesday Mediaite released a more than eight-minute long clip that showed O'Donnell cursing and yelling at his staff over an apparent earpiece malfunction.

In the video, O'Donnell's frustration seemed to stem from a voice discussing "a Labor Day run down" leaking into in his earpiece.

"Someone in that control room is out of control," O'Donnell said as he muttered expletives and banged his fists on his desk before returning to air.

O'Donnell then began shouting once he heard the sound of hammering inside the studio.

"Stop the hammering out there. Who's got a hammer? Where is it? Where's the hammer?" O'Donnell yelled at his crew. "Go up on the other floor. Somebody go up on there and stop the hammering. Stop the hammering."

He later turned his anger toward the editing of the show, saying he wanted words cut.

The technical difficulties appeared to occur whenever O'Donnell went off air and the show turned to prepared footage. Mediaite reported that the incident took place during the Aug. 29 episode.

Watch a full version of the clip below. WARNING: This video contains not-safe-for-work language.

