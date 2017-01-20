Locals hope Trump brings jobs

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Many voters in Gaston, Lincoln and Catawba Counties voted for President Donald Trump because of his promise to bring back jobs, particularly in manufacturing.

Those counties' economies suffered for years as factories closed up. Economists attribute the closures to automation and jobs being shipped overseas.

Tony's Ice Cream's third-generation owner, Louis Coletta, watched his town of Gastonia suffer through it.

"The depression that hit Gastonia was horrible," he said.

He was one of thousands of voters in the three counties who supported President Trump.

Vice-President Mike Pence even made a campaign stop at Coletta's ice cream shop during the election.

During Friday's inaugural address, President Trump constantly referenced his promise to bring back jobs to America.

"Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed," Pres. Trump said.

But Coletta believes the jobs that could be created won't be the kind of factory jobs that were around when his grandfather started selling ice cream back in the early-1900s.

"For a long time, I think everyone kept thinking the mills were going to come back," Coletta said. "They're not. Gastonia needs to put that behind them and move on."

Copyright 2016 WCNC