Madonna: I thought about 'blowing up' White House

Madonna performs onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Nobody held their tongue on the stage at Saturday's Women's March on Washington. Here's a sampling of that the celebrity speakers had to say:

Ashley Judd

"I'm not nasty, like the combo of Trump and Pence being served up to me in my voting booth. I'm nasty like the battles my grandmothers fought to get me into that voting booth."

Gloria Steinem

“Trump and his handlers have found a fox for every chicken coop in Washington. A Twitter finger must not become a trigger finger."

America Ferrera

"The president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay. We will not go from being a nation of immigrants to a nation of ignorance."

Alicia Keys

"No hate, no bigotry, no Muslim registry!"

Madonna

"Yes, I'm angry, yes, I'm outraged, yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won't change anything."

Scarlett Johansson

“President Trump, I did not vote for you. That said, I respect that you are our president-elect and I want to be able to support you. But first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother, support my best friend and all of our girlfriends, support the men and women here today who are anxiously awaiting to see how your next moves may drastically affect their lives."

Michael Moore

"Say yes to be willing to put yourself on the line. It is that simple. The next thing on your to-do list: You have to run for office. You, yes, you. I can see your faces, 'No, no, Mike, not me.' This is not the time for shy people."

Janelle Monáe

"Say his name." — as she was flanked by the mother of Eric Garner and the mothers of other African-American men killed by police.

