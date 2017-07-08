NC could be one of hardest hit states by Senate health bill

Photo via AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - North Carolina could be one of the worst hit states with people, including thousands of veterans, losing health coverage and access to Medicaid, according to a new analysis done by the Center for American Progress.

The CAP report claims that up up to as many as 1.3 million currently insured North Carolina residents could lose their health insurance or wouldn't be able to afford any under the new proposed legislation.

A separate report based on numbers of veterans affected by the health bill, an estimated 27,100 veterans could lose health coverage if enacted as it stands.

The numbers used in the analysis were based on U.S. census data by NC county from 2015 because of the district map redrawing that took place in 2016. Also used were Kaiser Family Foundation data and administrative data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The estimated 1.3 million would make the Tar Heel state the fourth most-impacted state in the country by the new legislation after California, Florida and Texas.

Americans for Tax Fairness, a group of 425 local and state organizations aiming to 'support a fair tax system for all Americans' opposes the Senate's version of the healthcare bill.

"The Republican healthcare proposals in Congress would slash Medicaid to give massive tax cuts to millionaires, health insurers and drug companies," said Frank Clemente, Executive Director of ATF.

"Many working families in North Carolina will find it a lot harder to access health care. President Trump needs to support Medicaid, not millionaires.”

Additionally, the CAP analysis shows over 630,000 North Carolinians currently using Medicaid would be cut by the retracted expansion proposed in the Senate bill. This number includes nearly 150,000 children who use Medicaid and other financial aid programs to assist paying for everything from doctor's visits to regular meals.

GOP senators have thus far eluded defending the numbers suggested by the bill, and are currently on summer recess.

