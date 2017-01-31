Protesters gather outside Tillis' office

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- More than two hundred constituents paid Senator Thom Tillis Charlotte's office a visit Tuesday.

"We are watching him and expect him to work for us and not Donald Trump," said protester, Heather Perry.

Chanting "stand up to Trump," protesters lined the streets outside of Tillis' office for the second Tuesday in a row.

Tillis, a republican, joined two democratic senators in a letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis to express concern about President Trump's immigration plan and halt of the refugee program through his executive order. This is giving some protesters hope that Tillis will hear them out.

"He's one that I feel could be reachable," said protester Mark Englander.

The protest is called "Resist Trump Tuesdays" and is part of a larger coordinated protest outside of congressional offices nationwide.

"We are heartbroken about what's happening in our country. I was born here. My children were born and raised here," said Mona Banawan El-Haj-Mahmoud.

She brought her three children with her, including her 11-year-old daughter.

She said, "I'm happy that people are standing up people are working together to fight against something that is not right."

Protesters did not get to meet with Tillis staff, but they say they will return until they do.

"We're going to keep coming and we hope that eventually, someone will meet with us," Perry declared.

However, Sen. Tillis' staff told NBC Charlotte they offered to meet with the group next week, but the offer was rejected.

"The reason why we wanted to meet is because of the different cabinet members are supposed to be appointed today, so next week wouldn't do any good, we never refused-- that' a flat-out lie," said Rally Oganizer Jade X. Jackson.

However, Jackson says they would absolutely take a meeting next week when they return.

