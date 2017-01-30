Refugee ban impacts dozens of Charlotte families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- What a lot of people don't realize is that the executive order bans all refugees from around the world coming into the U.S. for four months. That means many Charlotte families expecting loved ones in the next few days now have no idea if they'll ever see them again.

Thakur Mishra is heartbroken.

“I am feeling haunted, frustrated, I am feeling less belonging to this country, despite the fact that I became a citizen in 2014.”

He now works as a case worker for Carolinas Refugee Resettlement in Charlotte and spent the weekend dealing with scared and confused families.

“They couldn’t believe-- they were shocked.”

Dozens of refugee families who settled in Charlotte in the last few years were expecting loved ones next month. They were all vetted, but Monday morning, families found out the executive ban means they are no longer allowed in the U.S. The order stops all refugees from coming in the U.S. for at least the next four months.

But Mishra worries they may never get in.

“That’s my biggest fear. They may or may not make it here.”

Mishra helped NBC Charlotte translate for a Charlotte family who’s daughter and grandson were to come here from Nepal in two weeks. They’ve lived in a refugee camp since being forced to flee Bhutan.

“We are really sad and we don’t know who did this and we are really frustrated.”

They’d spent three years going through the vetting process.

“We were really excited after learning they would be here anytime soon.”

Mishra says the refugee ban has been hurtful and hard for him to accept from the country that embraced him just a few years ago when he became a full citizen.

“This country is known as the beacon of hope-- a protector of human rights.”

Mishra says the refugee center has received an outpouring of support from the Charlotte community-- people asking how they can help-- that he says has made him feel hopeful about the community where he lives.

