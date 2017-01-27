Report: Trump personally called Park Service over inauguration crowd tweets

(Photo: EVAN VUCCI/AFP/Getty Images)

The day after his inauguration, President Trump ordered the National Park Service to provide photographs of the National Mall crowds in hopes that they would corroborate his belief that the media misrepresented the inaugural crowd sizes, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

According to the Post, acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds provided the White House with additional aerial photographs after receiving personal orders from Trump last Saturday. The Post report also adds that Trump expressed displeasure over a tweet shared by the agency's account, comparing his inauguration crowd to that of former president Barack Obama's in 2009.

Trump, who has become fixated with crowd-size totals since his presidential campaign, used his speech at the CIA headquarters — just hours after his inauguration — to claim that “one of the networks” had shown “an empty field,” while Trump felt the crowd he saw looked “like a million-and-a-half people” and “went all the way back to the Washington Monument” — a claim contradicted by aerial photos.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer also doubled down on the topic during his short briefing Saturday, delivering a blistering attack accusing the news media of "deliberately false reporting" the audience numbers.

Several news outlets have published side-by-side photographs showing a visibly larger crowd during Obama's 2009 inauguration. On Meet the Press, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Spicer provided "alternative facts" to support Trump's crowd-size claims.

But the controversy isn't going anywhere anytime soon. During his first television interview as president with ABC News' David Muir, Trump repeated his claims that his inaugural speech had the largest audience in the history of inaugural speeches.

