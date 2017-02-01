Sally Yates began headline-making career in the South

(Getty Images)

ATLANTA – She has taken down terrorists, crooks and politicians in her wake – and Sally Yates refuses to give into pressure when it’s not what she believes is the right thing for the public.

And the former acting Attorney General is no stranger to making headlines.

In the 1990s, she was prosecuting the Olympic Park bomber; and in 2010, President Barack Obama nominated her for deputy attorney general, as the first woman to hold that post in Georgia. But the news feeds and social media she has been tagged in this week, are for what the White House calls betrayal.

In his second week in office, President Trump fired Yates Monday, only hours after she said the U.S. Department of Justice would not defend the president’s immigration ban.

In a statement, the White House said Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.

“Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration,” the statement continued.

Southern roots-

Yates, who was the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia three years ago, was also President Obama’s pick for deputy attorney general in 2014. But prior to her national nomination, she was a Georgia peach.

Yates, who was born in Atlanta, attended the University of Georgia. The Bulldog earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1982, and in 1986, she earned a J.D. from the University of Georgia School of Law, graduating magna cum laude.

She practiced law with King & Spalding in Atlanta for four years in the ’80s, and in 1989, she was hired as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

In 1994, she became the Chief of Fraud and Public Corruption and was the lead prosecutor in the case against Olympic Park bomber Eric Rudolph.

During the Atlanta Olympics, the admitted bomber wanted to not only bring down the Games, but also point a glaring finger at the U.S. government for legalizing abortion.

Alice Hawthorne, a mother who had brought her daughter to the Olympics as a birthday present, was killed and more than a 100 people were injured in the explosion.

She took on not only terrorists in her position, but also the powerful in Atlanta.

Locally, one of her biggest wins may have been against Bill Campbell.

More than a decade ago, Yates was the federal prosecutor who went after the former Atlanta mayor on corruption charges—and won a conviction on tax evasion.

“I think that's part of her integrity,” attorney Don Samuel said. “She thinks it’s very important for government officials to be honest.”

Samuel and his law partner Ed Garland are among the Atlanta defense attorneys who admired the woman who was the feds’ top prosecutor in Atlanta.

“We have disagreed with her and she has a wonderful characteristic of being willing to listen,” Garland said.

Back in Washington-

President Trump named Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as acting attorney general. He was sworn in Monday night.

“I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected,” Boente said in a statement issued by the White House.

“It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals travelling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country.

Boente, a 31-year veteran of the justice department, was also an appointee of President Obama, and supervised the prosecution of federal crimes.

“I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and our nation are protected,” Boente said.

