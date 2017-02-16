SC's Mulvaney confirmed as Trump's budget director

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Senate has narrowly voted to confirm Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina to be President Donald Trump's budget director.
The lawmakers voted Thursday 51-49 in favor of the congressman, who represent's the Fifth Congressional District, a region between Columbia and Charlotte that includes part of the Midlands.
Mulvaney was opposed by Democrats, but had broad support from Republicans, with one notable exception: Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain.
McCain says Mulvaney has a "poor record on defense spending" that is "fundamentally at odds with President Trump's commitment to rebuild our military."
Mulvaney has been in the U.S. House since 2011. A special election will be announced soon to fill his seat. There will first be a primary, then a runoff if needed, and finally the special election.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
