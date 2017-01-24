Senate confirms Haley to be UN Ambassador

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 18, 2017, in Washington, D.C.(Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. (WLTX, USA TODAY) - The full United States Senate has confirmed South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's nomination to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, meaning she'll soon be leaving the state to become the country's lead representative at the global organization.

A large majority of the body approved her nomination late Tuesday afternoon, hours after a smaller committee signed off her to be the country's lead representative at the U.N.

Tweets from her staff showed Haley and her colleagues crowded around a computer monitor to see the vote as it took place.

During her confirmation hearing last week, Haley was asked by members of the committee about her stance on Russia, in light of some favorable comments made by President Donald Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the ongoing debate about the country's attempt to influence the U.S. presidential election.

Haley, though, was unequivocal. "Russia is trying to show its muscle," she said. "We cannot trust them and need to continue to be cautious."

She also called the U.S. abstention last month on a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlement activity, "a terrible mistake" because it allowed the measure to pass without an American veto. "I will never abstain when the the United Nations takes any actions to counter the interests and values of the United States," she said.

President Donald Trump nominated Haley to the post back in November, one of his first high-profile administration picks.

