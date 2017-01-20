Students take in historical day

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Friday, nearly 200 students at Providence Day School in Charlotte took a break from the books to watch history in the making.

“It’s important for me to be here because it’s a historic moment in our nation’s history,” said senior student Rose Delle Fave.

Ted Dickson, chair of the History Department at the school, says when he started organizing the inauguration watch party for students, he had no idea how many would show up, saying many didn’t support Trump.

Fave was one of them, saying, “I was actually a Bernie supporter early in the election,” she said.

But Friday, so many students showed up they ran out of seats. Many were left to stand along the wall, while others sat on the stairs.

“The thing about this contentious election is we have really tried to promote civil discourse on campus,” said Dickson.

He says he’s glad the message got through.

“I thought the turnout was great,” he said.

But despite their political views, students eagerly watched as Donald Trump addressed the American people for the first time as President.

“It’s definitely interesting to see how he tried to unite America. I think he tried and honestly failed. If he respects the beliefs of all Americans rather than just his core base than it will be more successful than what I’m expecting now,” said senior James Seddon.

And for these young Americans, they say they look forward to the day they are no longer just watching.

“The sooner I can become a fully-fledged American, you know, voting American, the better, because I really want my voice to be represented,” said Seddon.

