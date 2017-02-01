Tillis staff meets with anti-Trump protest leaders

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Staff members of Senator Thom Tillis held a 90-minute meeting Wednesday with leaders of protest groups who have been staging weekly anti-Trump rallies outside the Senator's North Charlotte office.

"We felt today was maybe the beginning of building some bridges," said Ann Harlan from the group MoveOn.Org.

MoveOn.Org and another group called Resist Trump have staged demonstrations each of the last two Tuesdays outside Tillis' office.

They object to many of the new policies put in place by President Trump, including the immigration executive order that halts refugees from a number of predominantly Muslim countries from coming to the U.S.

Protest leaders like Jade X. Jackson of Resist Trump say they just want Tillis to listen to them.

"What we want to do is bridge that gap and say, 'Hey, you work for us. You don't work or Trump.'"

Reporters were not allowed into Wednesday's meeting but afterward, the protest leaders felt some progress was made getting Tillis to listen.

"We have now a line of communication open to his ears so that he can hear our concerns. I think that was a fair expectation for today," said Harlan.

The groups are asking Tillis to hold some town hall meetings in the near future so he can hear from them directly.

Another demonstration is planned for next Tuesday.

