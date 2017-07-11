Trump Commission freezes request for voter data

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - North Carolina and the rest of the 50 states will not have to send information about voters to the Commission appointed by President Donald Trump to investigate claims of widespread voter fraud.

A number of groups have gone to court to challenge the legality of the Commission's request and have asked a judge to issue a temporary restraining order, or TRO, to stop it.

Last night, the Trump Commission took a preemptive step, sending an email to elections officials in North Carolina and the other 49 states saying, "Until the judge rules on the TRO, we request you hold on submitting any data."

Kristin Mavromatis from the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections said North Carolina was only planning on handing over voter information that was already public, and now will do nothing.

"It just means we will not comply. We do not have to send anything," she said.

South Carolina last week said the state would not cooperate at all, with Governor Henry McMaster saying voter information is guarantied secrecy under the constitution.

Mavromatis confirmed that several voters, concerned about their privacy had called asking about how to have their names removed from the roles.

However, she says that kind of request doesn't have the effect most people are hoping for.

"You will show as "removed" so all it does is cancel your ability to vote. It does not remove you from the list," said Mavromatis.

The State Board of Elections has post3ed the following on its website, "Information on removed voters remains in public databases available on the State Board website. The State Board strongly discourages voters from canceling their registrations."

The Trump Commission said it would reconsider asking again for voter information after a judge rules on a restraining order.

