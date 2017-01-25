Trump signs orders to start border wall, strip funding for sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
The president signed the two orders Wednesday during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department's newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.
The executive orders jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises, and strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
In what could become a major conflict between
Trump will be armed with a range of powerful options, including federal lawsuits and the power to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in grants that states and cities rely on.
"The Trump administration can largely get the results it is seeking and a real meaningful end to most of these sanctuary policies through a combination of carrots and sticks," said Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the
Local communities are digging in for the fight. Chicago Mayor
Some cities — including San Francisco, Chicago and New York — proudly declare themselves sanctuaries and have enacted policies that prohibit municipal employees from turning over residents or information on them to the
Other cities more narrowly restrict police from inquiring about the immigration status of detained suspects. There also are cities that work with federal immigration authorities but refuse to hold suspects in jail solely so ICE agents can pick them up.
Beyond city governments, institutions that include churches and universities vow to fight federal efforts to round up undocumented immigrants on their grounds.
Here are the two most powerful weapons the Trump administration will have to fight back:
LAWSUITS
If
Theresa Cardinal Brown, director of immigration policy at the
"Justice could spend all of its time and resources going after these cases," Brown said.
GRANT MONEY
The two most likely federal agencies that could cut off funding are Justice and Homeland Security. They provide grants for local law enforcement agencies to hire officers; bolster prosecutions, courts and jails; provide drug treatment, prepare for terrorist attacks, and assist crime victims and witnesses.
The Trump administration has the power to cut off much of that funding. For example, Justice's State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, or SCAAP, distributed $165 million in 2015 to local agencies that detained undocumented immigrants in its jails.
"They could cut off drug programs, domestic violence grants, violence against women grants," she said.
Other grants won't be as easy to end. Justice's Community Oriented Policing Services program distributed $208 million in 2015 to local agencies. But that money is distributed using a formula established by Congress, meaning an attorney general can't revoke grants without lawmakers' approval.
"Unless Congress were to change something, the executive branch cannot really decide on its own to cut off a grant that is by statute designated to go to a local jurisdiction," said Robinson, now a criminology professor at
Help won't be hard to find. Republicans in Congress, including Rep.
Rosemary Jenks, director of government relations for
