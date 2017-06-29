Union County man arrested for lying to FBI about ties to ISIS

Per Union County Police Department

WAXHAW, N.C. - A Union County man has been arrested and charged with lying to the FBI about his potential connections to ISIS, newly unsealed documents show.

Alexander Samuel Smith has been indicted on federal charges Thursday regarding false answers he gave to FBI investigators back in 2015 about communications he had with known representatives of the foreign group.

In and around July 2014, Smith initiated contact with a person who the FBI have identified as an ISIS representative.

In his communications, Smith discussed plans to travel to Syria and fight with the terrorist organization.

The documents allege that in March of 2015, Smith got his girlfriend to purchase a buddy pass for an individual he had communicated with to travel domestically within the United States.

The FBI then interviewed the girlfriend about the purchase and what information she knew related to the travel. After Smith found out about the interview, he agreed to meet with the FBI in their Charlotte office and answer questions.

In his responses, Smith denied ever indicating he wanted to go to Syria to fight, and that he had talked with men in the Muslim community about ISIS. However, "there's so much stuff going on right now, we've talked about any and everything."

The FBI again interviewed Smith in February of 2016, where they asked about his knowledge of the traveling individual and his intended final destination of Syria.

He again denied all allegations and questions of ties, saying, "I in no way shape or form assisted this individual to do anything. I had nothing to do with that."

Smith has a detention hearing July 5 at 11:40 am in Charlotte before Magistrate Judge David Kessler.

