National, state ACLU file new suit against HB2 replacement bill

RALEIGH, N.C. - The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of North Carolina, and Lambda Legal will file new court action against North Carolina’s House Bill 142, the law that replaced the infamous HB2 Bathroom bill.

Earlier this year, North Carolina lawmakers approved a replacement law to the 'bathroom bill', House Bill 142, which was aimed at advancing protections for LGBT workers in the state that were lost under HB2.

HB2 was a controversial law signed under then-Governor Pat McCrory that caused a harsh backlash from businesses and activists throughout North Carolina and the country.

The debate for a replacement under Governor Cooper was nationally watched as partisan politics took center stage.

Critics of the new bill point to the clause that prevents cities and counties from passing any protections against discrimination in private employment or places of public accommodation for LGBT people or anyone until December 2020.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal originally filed a federal lawsuit challenging House Bill 2 on behalf of LGBT North Carolinians days after it went into effect in March 2016.

A federal district court later ruled that the measure likely violated federal nondiscrimination law.

