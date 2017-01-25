Patrick Cannon's political corruption charges come to a close

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon will finish up his sentence for political corruption charges Wednesday.

Cannon was caught on camera and later admitted to taking a series of bribes totaling around $50,000 from undercover FBI operative who he believed were developers wanting his help in getting into the hot Charlotte real estate market.

The former mayor will leave his federal halfway house Wednesday. He will no longer be considered a federal prisoner.

Although he was originally sentenced to 44 months behind bars, he finished his 22 month stay in federal prison in September. Since his release he was ordered to stay at his house, virtually 24 hours a day, under the watchful eye of the U.S. Probation Office.

Copyright 2016 WCNC