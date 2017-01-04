WCNC
Paul Ryan confused by teen's 'Dab' during swearing-in

Paul Ryan's swearing-in ceremony went down in internet infamy Monday.

January 04, 2017

WASHINGTON – There will be no dabbing in Paul Ryan’s Congress.

During swearing-in ceremonies on Monday, Ryan was confused when Kansas lawmaker Roger Marshall’s son Ryan attempted to dab during a photo op. And of course, the exchange went viral.

“You alright?” Ryan asked Marshall.

The teen’s response was, well, probably what you’d expect.

“I’m alright,” Marshall said.

“Do you want…can you put your hand down?” Ryan asked him.

Marshall quickly put his arm down and offered an apology for the gesture.

“Were you going to sneeze? Is that it?” Ryan questioned the teen again.

“Yeah,” Marshall said while staring into the camera. 

His father responded to a tweet Ryan sent about the ceremony, saying his son was going to be grounded. 

 

