Perk would have given McCrory free healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As Republican lawmakers raced through legislation that limited Governor-elect Roy Cooper's power, they were also working on a potential perk for outgoing Governor Pat McCrory.

According to the News & Observer, drafts were created to keep the outgoing governor on the state health plan after he left office.

Had this been signed into law, McCrory would have received free health care coverage for life.

The health care provision actually would have made any outgoing council of state member eligible for free health insurance after serving at least half a term in office.

The provision did not end up in a publicly filed bill. However, News & Observer reports that the provision was discussed in closed-door Republican caucus meetings last week.

