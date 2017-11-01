PETA Thanksgiving billboards placed near Charlotte schools: 'I'm me, not meat'

(Photo: PETA)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some new billboards are going up around Charlotte, and they are aimed directly at kids.

PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is putting up two billboards featuring a turkey. The signs read “I’m me, not MEAT.” They also encourage kids to talk to their parents about going vegan.

“Our new billboards are aimed at sparking a discussion about going vegan with their families by showing children that turkeys and other animals shouldn't have their bodies carved up at Thanksgiving or any other time of the year,” said PETA campaigner Tricia Lebkuecher.

One sign is already up on Ashley Road. It’s not far from Thomasboro Academy, Allenbrook Elementary, and Ashley Park Elementary. The other sign will go up on Statesville Avenue near Lincoln Heights Academy by Friday.

“Kids are smart and compassionate,” Lebkuecher said. “Many don't want to contribute to the suffering of animals when they find out the dead bird on the table was once a living, feeling animal.”

PETA is also offering a free vegan starter kit for any family interested. It’s available on their website.

