Petition to stop LGBT program at CMS schools has over 3,000 signatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kinds learn plenty of things when we send them off to school. But when the topic turns to sexuality, for many parents, it’s taboo.

“I think they should educate the teachers on things that are really important that protect the rights of speech and privacy of our students,” said one parent.

Sexuality is now up for discussion for kids as young as kindergarten as several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are rolling out a new set of anti-bullying professional development resources called “Welcoming Schools.”

The aim is “embracing family diversity, supporting LGBTQ-and-gender-inclusive schools, preventing bias-based bullying, and supporting transgender and non-binary students.”

When CMS rolled out other programs last year, like the purple gender identity unicorn, critics said sexuality has no place in an elementary classroom.

“The anti-bullying guidelines are the result of the radical homosexual agenda,” said one parent.

“That unicorn, to me, represents the religion of sex," said another parent.

Welcoming Schools isn’t getting a warm welcome. More than 3,000 parents have signed a petition saying sexuality should be talked about at home. CMS insists Welcoming Schools is not a curriculum, and not built as lessons to be taught to students.

“We feel like some of the content on the Welcoming Schools website is indoctrination of young children starting as young as kindergarten about the LGBT lifestyle,” said Tami Fitzgerald, Executive Director of North Carolina Values Coalition.

Supporters say kids of all backgrounds need to feel included.

“This is not a choice,” said one person. “I can tell you first-hand that a 7-year-old would not choose this on themselves. It is how they feel, it is who they are deep down inside.”

