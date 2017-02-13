Photos: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home

The Obama's new house they are renting in Washington D.C. (Photo: Mark McFadden, McFadden Group, Custom)

President Barack Obama and his family said goodbye to the White House last month.

Since then the former president has been spotted vacationing in the Caribbean.

When Barack and Michelle return to the U.S., they will say hello to their new $5.9 million digs they’ll rent in an exclusive neighborhood in Washington.

In mid-January, moving trucks were outside the 8,200 square foot home, which comes with eight bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, fireplace, a finished attic and basement, crown molding, walk-in closets, wet bar and more.

Photos: Inside the Obamas' new home in DC

According to the McFadden Group, the home was built in 1928 and renovated in 2011. The photos shown were supplied by the listing agent, and the decor of the home will likely change to reflect the Obamas personal taste after they move from the White House.

President Obama has said before that the family plans to stay in Washington until their youngest daughter, Sasha, graduates from Sidwell Friends School, an elite private school that has educated other famous first children, including Chelsea Clinton.

Photos provided by Mark McFadden, McFadden Group.

PHOTOS: The Obamas and the Trumps

(© 2017 KHOU)