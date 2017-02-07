Poll: 52% of North Carolinians disapprove of Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Over half of North Carolinians disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing, according to the most recent High Point University poll.

Three out of five North Carolinians polled say that the country is on the wrong track, which is down 10% from last February’s poll. Fifty-two percent don’t approve of the current president’s job so far, 36% approve, and 13% remain undecided.

The first High Point University Poll of 2017 finds that North Carolinians give new President Donald Trump an approval rating of 36% and Gov. Roy Cooper 46% while a majority continue to say the country is headed in the wrong direction. (Photo: High Point University)

North Carolinians are no fans of former President Obama’s administration, according to the poll, as nearly half (49%) of those polled say the country is worse off than it was when he took office. Only 36% of those polled believe the country is in better shape. Congress also took a hit in the poll, with an overwhelming 60% disapproval rating.

On the state level, new Governor Roy Cooper has an approval rating of 46%. Only 27% of North Carolinians approve of the General Assembly’s job in the last year.

“Our first job approval ratings for President Trump and Governor Cooper show they have some room to grow,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “North Carolinians are just starting to form opinions about their conduct in office, and we will continue to track the public’s reactions to these newly inaugurated executives.”





