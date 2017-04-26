Prepare to show more proof when you renew your NC license

NC License (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) -- North Carolinians will have the option beginning May 1 to get a driver's license or identification card through the state Division of Motor Vehicles that complies with the more stringent standards of the federal REAL ID.

Beginning in 2020, a REAL ID will be required for commercial air travel and for visitors to federal buildings, military installations and nuclear facilities.

Older, non-REAL ID driver's licenses and identification will remain valid, but will require additional supporting material to be used for air travel and federal facility access.

To apply for a READ ID, North Carolinians must visit a driver license office and provide:

One document that proves identity, such as a birth certificate, valid U.S. passport, or immigration documents;

One document that verifies birth, such as a birth certificate, valid U.S. passport or immigration documents;

One document that confirms their Social Security number, such as a Social Security card or W-2 form;

Two documents that establish residency in North Carolina, such as a utility bill, vehicle registration card, or bank statement.

Identification that meets the REAL ID standards will bear a gold star. All other licenses and identification cards will read "Not for Federal Identification."

