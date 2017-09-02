President Trump and first lady talk to Harvey survivors

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One on September 2, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. (Photo: AFP Contributor, Custom)

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are meeting with Harvey survivors who are living in a shelter.

The Trumps walked through NRG Center in Houston, spending time in an area of the shelter designated for children. They are posing for photographs and shaking hands as they listen to people's stories.

Trump at one point leaned down and cupped a little boy's face while they spoke and then gave him a high five. He lifted a girl up and gave her a kiss.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accompanied them. Abbott and Trump stopped at a table piled high with toys and books to speak with a family.

National Guard troops at the center shouted to Trump, "we're proud of you" and "you're doing a fantastic job."

1:05 p.m.

Melania Trump will not be shamed into sneakers.

On her second visit to storm-ravaged Texas, the first lady again boarded Air Force One in Washington wearing high heels and only changed to more casual attire on the plane.

Trump's decision came after her fashion choices caused a stir earlier this week. On her visit to Texas on Tuesday, she donned stilettos as she left the White House. Some commentators criticized the choice as off-key for a trip designed to show support for people who've lost everything in the devastating storm.

In both cases, Trump changed into more practical clothing on the plane.

On Saturday, she emerged from the plane wearing green jeans and sneakers, and sporting a baseball cap reading "Texas." Earlier in the week, her hat read "Flotus," or First Lady of the United States.

12: 25 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Houston on his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past week.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are being greeted at Ellington Field, a military reserve base in the southeast part of the city, by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Four Cabinet members including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are joining the president on this trip.

The president will soon meet with Harvey victims at the air field before heading to a relief center.

Trump did not interact with victims on his trip Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin. Later Saturday, the president heads to Louisiana.

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is heading to Texas and Louisiana to a second trip to the storm-ravaged region in the past week.

He left aboard Air Force One from a military base in Maryland along with first lady Melania Trump and he tweeted: "We will see you soon. America is with you!"

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Harvey "has profoundly affected our entire nation" and he's praising what he calls "heroic efforts" in the wake of the devastating storm.

Trump is carrying a message to victims as he prepares for his trip Saturday to Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

As he says in his weekly radio address: "We are with you every single step of the way. We will help you recover. We will help you rebuild. We will support you today, tomorrow, and the day after."

Trump was in Texas earlier in the week, too, and he says he saw "a spirit of love, determination and resolve. A spirit, that even when wounded, never gives up, never gives in, never loses hope."

He says storm victims face " a long and difficult path" ahead, but he says that "we are stronger than the obstacles in our path."

3:10 a.m.

When President Donald Trump made his first visit to Texas after Harvey, he brought plenty of optimism and swagger.

And when he makes a second trip later Saturday, he'll get a chance to return with empathy.

Trump is set to stop in Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey the damage.

The White House says he'll have time to talk to residents still recovering from the devastation. He's also expected to meet with volunteers.

Those elements were missing from his first visit to the region on Tuesday. He was criticized as being off-key for a presidential trip to discuss communities in crisis.

