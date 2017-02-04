President Trump slams judge in Saturday morning Tweetstorm

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Trump, in a Saturday morning tweetstorm, challenged the credentials of the federal judge in Seattle who issued a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking the travel ban Trump put in place last week.

U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart, appointed to his post in 2004 by George W. Bush, issued an order Friday night that immediately lifted the ban that sought to block people from seven majority-Muslim countries, or any refugees, from entering the country.

In a series of tweets from his winter retreat in Mar-a-Lago, Trump took on the judge's decision.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

In issuing his decision, Robart sided with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who filed a suit to block key provisions of the president's executive order, which also bars Syrian refugees from entering the country.

The State Department on Saturday reversed visa cancellations for foreigners in response to the ruling. In a conference call Friday night, U.S. Customs and Border Protection advised airlines that refugees possessing U.S. visas will be allowed to enter the country, according to Reuters.

Trump, however, took issue with the ruling.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Trump's disparagement of Robart recalls his questioning last year whether U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel could be impartial in a lawsuit against Trump University because of his Mexican heritage. Trump called the Indiana-born Curiel a "very hostile judge" who, he said, had "an inherent conflict of interest."

Even before the president's comments, the White House said the federal government would challenge the judge's decision.

