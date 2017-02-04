WCNC
Close

President Trump slams judge in Saturday morning Tweetstorm

President Trump slams judge over travel ban

USA Today , WXIA 1:08 PM. EST February 04, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Trump, in a Saturday morning tweetstorm, challenged the credentials of the federal judge in Seattle who issued a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking the travel ban Trump put in place last week.

U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart, appointed to his post in 2004 by George W. Bush, issued an order Friday night that immediately lifted the ban that sought to block people from seven majority-Muslim countries, or any refugees, from entering the country.

In a series of tweets from his winter retreat in Mar-a-Lago, Trump took on the judge's decision.

In issuing his decision, Robart sided with Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who filed a suit to block key provisions of the president's executive order, which also bars Syrian refugees from entering the country.

The State Department on Saturday reversed visa cancellations for foreigners in response to the ruling. In a conference call Friday night, U.S. Customs and Border Protection advised airlines that refugees possessing U.S. visas will be allowed to enter the country, according to Reuters.

Trump, however, took issue with the ruling.

Trump's disparagement of Robart recalls his questioning last year whether U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel could be impartial in a lawsuit against Trump University because of his Mexican heritage. Trump called the Indiana-born Curiel a "very hostile judge" who, he said, had "an inherent conflict of interest."

Even before the president's comments, the White House said the federal government would challenge the judge's decision.

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories