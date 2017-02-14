President Trump to visit South Carolina Friday

(Photo: Getty Images)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump will makes his first visit to South Carolina since the election when he comes to the state Friday.

Trump will make a stop at the Boeing facility in North Charleston. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the news Tuesday.

Boeing opened that facility back in 2011.

Trump won the state's primary a year ago, one of his first key victories on the path that ultimately secured him the nomination. New South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as the first statewide politician to endorse him.

He also easily carried the state in the November election.

