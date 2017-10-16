President Trump visits SC to campaign for McMaster

US President Donald Trump is seen with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) upon arrival at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, South Carolina on October 16, 2017. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- President Trump made waves in South Carolina's gubernatorial race Monday.

The president made a stop in Greenville Monday evening to campaign for incumbent Governor Henry McMaster. However, President Trump's visit was also met by protesters from around the state. Dozens of demonstrators gathered at Falls Park at the same time Trump was speaking at an event in town for McMaster.

The protesters were holding a variety of political signs on issues ranging from healthcare to climate change and gun laws.

“I’m here because I’m so frightened for my kids,” said one woman protesting. “Growing up in a country where people get slaughtered at the movies, in their schools.”

“I think he’s taking us in a very dangerous direction,” another protester told NBC Charlotte.

Meanwhile, President Trump was using his voice to help re-elect McMaster. McMaster is facing off against several other candidates in the state’s June 2018 primary

McMaster was the first elected official to throw his support behind Donald Trump after he announced his campaign for President.

Unlike Governor McMaster, the protesters were trying to keep their distance from the president.

“Rather than see him I’d rather be here to avoid him,” said one man.

“My grandfathers fought in World War II, both of them, and now Nazis are marching in this country,” said another woman. “I’m outraged and I couldn’t sit in my house with the President so close.”

Both the president’s event and the protest were scheduled to be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

