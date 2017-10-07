President Trump's NC visit met with protests and supporters

President Donald Trump honoring former NC Governor Pat McCrory at event in Greensboro Saturday night. (Photo: Mark Walker, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- For the first time since he was elected, the President of the United States returned to the Triad Saturday night.

Our cameras were there when Air Force One arrived at PTI airport and when Donald Trump's motorcade rolled through the streets of Greensboro.

Trump was visiting for a private fundraiser in the Irving Park neighborhood.

But his arrival was met with a lot of support and also a lot of protest.

"Hey hey! Ho ho! Donald Trump has got to go!"

Chanting and holding signs, protestors lined the streets of Greensboro waiting for the President's arrival.

"We are out here because Trump is coming down to the city and infecting it with his grossness," said Samuel Woodard.

Demonstrators wanted to send a clear message to Trump.

"I just wanted to make sure that he knows that while some people in Greensboro are welcoming to him and they want him here. Many people in Greensboro don't," said Jamie Brown.

But just a few blocks away, an even larger crowd of supporters gathered to catch a glimpse of the most powerful man in the world.

"Everyone is welcome to their opinion but we are excited to see him," said Carol. "I want him to know that we are excited to see him."

After hours of waiting in the rain, the crowd cheered as President Trump's motorcade passed by with heavy police presence.

Trump was on his way to a private fundraiser at the home of Louis Dejoy and his wife Aldona Wos in Greensboro where tickets reportedly started at $2,700 a piece.

Representative Mark Walker was also in attendance.

In a statement, Walker said the President talked about three main things including infrastructure, tax reform, and continuing the fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.

WFMY News 2 caught up with the Congressman before the event.

"We have had several times to go over to the oval office and work on legislation that we've accomplished and are looking to accomplish this coming year," said Walker. "But having the President of the United States come to our home town, that's a special honor."

Trump came and left without any incidents, but his visit won't be forgotten soon.

"I don't really hate people. I only hate something unless I feel really strongly against it. But I hate Trump," said Woodward.

"He's very patriotic and wants the best for America and I really think he's fighting for all Americans," said Emily, a Trump Supporter.

In total, more than 100 local police officers and sheriff's deputies assisted in the security detail for Trump's visit.

The last time he visited North Carolina was last December in Fayetteville.

Timeline of Trump's visit below:

Here’s a look at what’s happening now for his visit.

7:35 p.m. - Supporters and protesters cheer and chant as president's motorcade rolls through Greensboro.

6:55 p.m. - President Trump leaves for Fundraiser

6:40 p.m. - The umbrella is needed tonight! President Trump leaves Air Force One.

President Trump leaves Air Force One with the umbrella! (Photo: Custom)

6:35 p.m. - Air Force One Arrives in Greensboro!

#Breaking – Air Force One lands at PTI Airport as President Trump visits Greensboro WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/O53VlqFqLU — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) October 7, 2017

6:10 p.m. - Protesters now gathering around the area where the fundraiser will be held tonight for President Trump.

Protesters now starting to assemble on both sides of the house in #Greensboro for @realDonaldTrump fundraiser @WFMY pic.twitter.com/mH8gvtaPwv — Ben Briscoe (@watchdogben) October 7, 2017





6:05 p.m. - Large group of both supporters and protesters gathering ahead of Trump's visit.

NOW: Large group of counter protestors, Trump supporters demonstrating a few blocks away from anti-Trump protestors. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/YQd4jMg1WL — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) October 7, 2017

5:45 p.m. - Tweet from President Trump who's NC bound! President Trump tweeted Leaving the White House for the Great State of North Carolina. Big progress being made on many fronts.

Leaving the White House for the Great State of North Carolina. Big progress being made on many fronts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

5:04 p.m. - American flag raised up as man waits for Trump's visit.

This man wants supporters of @realDonaldTrump to see the country is in distress at #Greensboro fundraiser. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/lDJksxkI7M — Ben Briscoe (@watchdogben) October 7, 2017

5:02 p.m. - Fans excited to for a chance to get to see or even meet President Trump.

5:00 p.m. - House where fundraiser is being held blocked off by security ahead of President Trump's visit to Greensboro.

4:55 p.m. - More than a dozen protesters line up along Country Club Drive and Elm Street

About two dozen anti-Trump protestors rallying on Country Club Dr. And Elm St. ahead of @POTUS arrival in Greensboro. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/bCbIABFgab — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) October 7, 2017

4:45 p.m. - Protesters are moved from Bryan Blvd. road as security shuts it down for President Trump's visit. Protesters are now heading to Country Club and Elm Street.

4:30 p.m. - Protesters line up along Byran Blvd. ahead of President Trump's visit.

NOW: Protestors on Bryan Blvd. with anti-Trump signs ahead of @POTUS arrival in GSO. Police asking protestors to move to safer place. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/qrEV4h4PJ3 — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) October 7, 2017

3:30 p.m. - Security preparations being made at PTI Airport to get ready for Air Force One to land later Saturday night.

