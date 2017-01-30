Proposed bill would require passing citizenship test for graduation

The Founding Principles Act would require high school students take pass the naturalization test if they want their high school diploma.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Passing a U.S. citizenship test may soon not only be a required for becoming a new citizen, but also for graduating high school.

Two Alabama lawmakers are pushing a bill that would require high school students passing a U.S. citizenship test to get their diploma.

Sponsors of the bill point to recent polls showing a lack of basic government knowledge. In order to pass the exam, students would only need to score a 60 and would be allowed to take the test multiple times.

"We are working through our education system with students who will have a better understanding of their government that they live that they may want to participate in hopefully the rest of their lives," said Republican State Rep. Terri Collins.

Questions on the exam include the number of justices that service on the Supreme Court and identifying the roles of each of the three branches of the Federal Government.

To put your knowledge to the test, click here for a practice exam.

