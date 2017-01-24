SC lawmaker resigns from office after domestic violence charge

Chris Corley (Photo: Aiken County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - South Carolina State Representative Chris Corley has resigned from office, nearly one month after he was charged with assaulting his wife.

His decision was announced on the House floor Tuesday afternoon. Lawmakers were considering expelling him from office before his note was received by the legislature.

“I have received and accepted Representative Chris Corley’s letter of resignation," said SC House Speaker Jay Lucas in a statement. "The South Carolina Constitution clearly states that the House of Representatives has the sole authority to expel one of its members for disorderly conduct. Even though I prepared a resolution calling for his removal, I am grateful that the House did not have to take such extraordinary measures and expel Rep. Corley from this Institution. ”

According to an incident report, Corley and his wife got into an argument back on December 26. During the argument, police say Corley hit the woman causing her to bleed. Deputies say he later went to a vehicle, came back inside, pointed a gun at her and then threatened to kill himself. Deputies say Corley then went into a bedroom and his wife ran to a home across the street.

He's facing one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and one count pointing and presenting a firearm.

Corley told deputies that during his wife attempted to strike him in the face after she accused him of cheating. He said he pushed the woman and she scratched his forehead. Corley was charged after deputies spoke with him and the woman.

In a a 911 call from the incident released to media outlets, an Aiken city dispatcher said she could hear "children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop" on the recording.

