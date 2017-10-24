Sen. Thom Tillis is literally bringing popcorn to Senate GOP's lunch with Trump

Thom Tillis in Cornelius (Photo: WCNC)

(USA TODAY) -- On a day when tensions between Senate Republicans and President Trump are running high, one senator is prepping accordingly.

Sen. Thom Tillis tweeted a photo of himself grabbing popcorn before the Senate GOP has lunch with the president to huddle about tax reform.

Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP.🍿 pic.twitter.com/gtrZqgDD9e — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 24, 2017

The North Carolina Republican's little jab comes after a morning of feuding between the president and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM