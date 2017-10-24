WCNC
Sen. Thom Tillis is literally bringing popcorn to Senate GOP's lunch with Trump

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , WCNC 4:20 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

(USA TODAY) -- On a day when tensions between Senate Republicans and President Trump are running high, one senator is prepping accordingly.

Sen. Thom Tillis tweeted a photo of himself grabbing popcorn before the Senate GOP has lunch with the president to huddle about tax reform.

The North Carolina Republican's little jab comes after a morning of feuding between the president and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


