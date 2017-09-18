(Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is one of five lawmakers working to pass a new legislation that would make it easier for scientists to study the medical effectiveness of marijuana.

Wednesday, Sen. Tillis joined Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) to introduce the Marijuana Effective Drug Studies (MEDS) Act of 2017.

Currently, the use of medical marijuana is legal in 29 states, but federally -- growing it, buying it or transporting it across state lines, even for medical purposes -- is illegal.

Sen. Tillis said he hopes the MEDS Act will “remove unnecessary barriers that will give scientists the ability to study the biochemical processes, impact, dosing, risks and possible benefits of cannabidiol and other components of the marijuana plant.”

For some, medical marijuana is used to help ease pain, nausea and loss of appetite.

Some research suggests medical marijuana may also cut down seizures in people with epilepsy and help those suffering from PTSD. Other studies show it also may ease multiple sclerosis symptoms like muscle stiffness and spasms, pain and frequent urination.

Despite its medical use, there is not a lot of research right now showing what are healthy doses, or any regulations surrounding the quality of the marijuana grown. The MEDS Act would allow science to try to do just that, by encouraging research and giving scientists more access to marijuana, legally.

“When it comes to our nation’s efforts to cure diseases and improve the quality of life for people suffering from ailments, burdensome government regulations shouldn’t be an impediment to legitimate and responsible medical research,” Sen. Tillis said in a press release.

© 2017 WCNC.COM