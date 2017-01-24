Senate committee voting on Haley confirmation

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 19, 2016. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

South Carolina could have a new governor by the end of Tuesday.

Nikki Haley is expected to be confirmed as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations leaving South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster as governor.

As a part of Trump's cabinet, Haley would see a pay raise from $106,000 as governor to $187,000 as ambassador. The South Carolina Governor would also receive a paid-for apartment in New York City as the official residence of the ambassador is a suite in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

The Foreign Relations committee is expected to vote around noon Tuesday, however, some Democrats are worried Haley is lacking foreign relations experience on certain issues, specifically on the Iran Nuclear Deal and the United Nations' role in protecting the environment.

If and when Haley is confirmed as ambassador, McMaster's take over as the Governor of South Carolina would be immediate.

